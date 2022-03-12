VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.249 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

CDC traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.45. The company had a trading volume of 151,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,758. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.87. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $71.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

