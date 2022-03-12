VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.66. 76 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $61.06 and a one year high of $71.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 14,847 shares during the last quarter.

