ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stock Price Down 10.4%

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. 69,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,626,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 156.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.48%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in ViewRay by 3.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,327,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,403,000 after purchasing an additional 698,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,004,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,123,000 after acquiring an additional 287,145 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,362,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438,283 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,400,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,731,000 after acquiring an additional 600,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,150,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 79,214 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

