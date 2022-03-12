ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stock Price Down 10.4%

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. 69,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,626,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in ViewRay by 3.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,327,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,403,000 after purchasing an additional 698,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,004,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,123,000 after acquiring an additional 287,145 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,362,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438,283 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,400,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,731,000 after acquiring an additional 600,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,150,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 79,214 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)
ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ViewRay (VRAY)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.