Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Up 108.8% in February

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 108.8% from the February 13th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCISY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vinci from €120.00 ($130.43) to €122.00 ($132.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Vinci stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Vinci has a 12-month low of $21.71 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

