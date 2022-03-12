Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69.
In other news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah E. Cogan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,302 shares of company stock valued at $160,610 over the last quarter.
Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
