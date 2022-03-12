Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah E. Cogan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,302 shares of company stock valued at $160,610 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 37,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

