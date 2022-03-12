Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vita Coco updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 guidance to ($0.06) EPS.

Vita Coco stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. 629,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,836. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

In other news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ira Liran purchased 49,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $512,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

