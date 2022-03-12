Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

NASDAQ VITL opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $454.24 million, a P/E ratio of 93.92 and a beta of 0.22.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 9,958.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

