Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “
NASDAQ VITL opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $454.24 million, a P/E ratio of 93.92 and a beta of 0.22.
In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 9,958.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vital Farms Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
