Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) Insider Scott Wyatt Sells 110,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA – Get Rating) insider Scott Wyatt sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.47 ($1.80), for a total value of A$271,480.00 ($198,160.58).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.54.

Viva Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an energy company in Australia, Singapore, and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Fuels and Marketing; Refining; and Supply, Corporate and Overheads. The Retail, Fuels and Marketing segment supplies and markets fuel products through a network of approximately 1,300 retail service stations, as well as to other retail operators and wholesalers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viva Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.