Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) Insider Scott Wyatt Sells 110,000 Shares of Stock

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA – Get Rating) insider Scott Wyatt sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.47 ($1.80), for a total value of A$271,480.00 ($198,160.58).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.54.
Viva Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
