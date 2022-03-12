VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.98

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 22131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Several analysts have commented on VZIO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research cut their target price on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

Get VIZIO alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.62.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.86 million. VIZIO’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VIZIO news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $760,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,550 shares of company stock worth $2,958,008.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,352,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,129,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,942,000 after purchasing an additional 116,090 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 752.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 950,690 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 19.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 167,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 24.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 866,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 169,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.