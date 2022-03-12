VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.98

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 22131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.
Several analysts have commented on VZIO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research cut their target price on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.62.
In other VIZIO news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $760,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,550 shares of company stock worth $2,958,008.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,352,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,129,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,942,000 after purchasing an additional 116,090 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 752.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 950,690 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 19.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 167,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 24.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 866,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 169,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
VIZIO Company Profile (NYSE:VZIO)
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
