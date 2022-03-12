Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the February 13th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vonovia stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.26. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $35.79.
Vonovia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vonovia (VONOY)
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.