Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.87.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 41.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 93.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 27.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,646. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $157.80 and a 1-year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

