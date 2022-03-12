W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, March 24th

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NYSE WRB opened at $94.40 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $70.70 and a 52-week high of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.47 and a 200-day moving average of $81.24.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

