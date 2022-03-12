Wajax Co. (WJX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Wajax stock opened at C$20.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$433.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75. Wajax has a 52 week low of C$18.53 and a 52 week high of C$29.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wajax from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Wajax from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

