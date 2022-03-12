Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

NYSE:WM opened at $151.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.47 and a 12 month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.49%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

