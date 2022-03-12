WC Walker & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. CME Group makes up 1.5% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in CME Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in CME Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.77.

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,650 shares of company stock worth $6,895,364. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.96. 1,295,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,053. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.