WC Walker & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 72,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,997,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,781,256. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.25 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

