WC Walker & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,966,000 after acquiring an additional 825,500 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after acquiring an additional 756,714 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,668,000. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,818,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,167,989. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.55 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.92 and its 200 day moving average is $169.77.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

