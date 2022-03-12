WC Walker & Associates Inc. Increases Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.1% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $7.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,657,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,308,125. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.33. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $186.11 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $510.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,822,858. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

