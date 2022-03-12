WC Walker & Associates Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.18. 167,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,506. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.83 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.59.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

