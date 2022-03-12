Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Up to $33.78

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.78, but opened at $35.00. Weatherford International shares last traded at $34.91, with a volume of 7,305 shares.

WFRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.63). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at $2,794,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at $4,389,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the third quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 853.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 166,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

