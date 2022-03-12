Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 176 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,200,000 after acquiring an additional 509,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,673,000 after buying an additional 395,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,737,000 after buying an additional 225,521 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,766,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 437,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after buying an additional 120,933 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $205.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

