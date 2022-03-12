Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 625.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

HA stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 63.40% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.71) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HA. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

