Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $486,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average is $77.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

