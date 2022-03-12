Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,735,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,054,000 after acquiring an additional 235,792 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,630,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,539,000 after acquiring an additional 304,767 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,539,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,549,000 after acquiring an additional 932,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.