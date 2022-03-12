Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 738.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.97. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.