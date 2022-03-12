Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,640,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $14,973,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. AlphaValue raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($55.43) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73. The company has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.73%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

