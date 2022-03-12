Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 81,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,311,000 after buying an additional 63,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 23,695,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,628,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

