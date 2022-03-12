Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Lowered to “Hold” at Echelon Wealth Partners

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$13.50 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.13% from the stock’s current price.

WDO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pi Financial cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.34.

Shares of WDO traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$16.29. 761,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,708. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$16.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.97. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

