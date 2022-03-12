Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WDO. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.40.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$16.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.97. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$7.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.77.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

