Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Stock Rating Lowered by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$13.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.34.

WDO traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$16.29. The company had a trading volume of 761,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,708. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.97.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

