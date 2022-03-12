Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Stock Rating Lowered by Echelon Wealth Partners

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$13.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.34.

WDO traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$16.29. The company had a trading volume of 761,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,708. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.97.

About Wesdome Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO)

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.