West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 227,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $363.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.42 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WST shares. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

