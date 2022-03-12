Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, a growth of 763.8% from the February 13th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,384 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 150.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.0% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 34,157 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period.

NYSE HIO opened at $4.44 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $5.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

