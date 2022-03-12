Western Union’s (WU) Sell Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their sell rating on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.50 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Western Union from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.35.

WU stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,088,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165,240. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.90. Western Union has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,357,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Western Union by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 190,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 64,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

