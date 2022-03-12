Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stake Reduced by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $39.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.67. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

