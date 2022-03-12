Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whitestone REIT is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality internet-resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone’s properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix, which are among the fastest-growing markets in the country with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. The Company’s strategy is to target shifting consumer behavior and purchasing patterns by creating a complementary mix of grocery, dining, health and wellness, education, services, entertainment and specialty retail in its properties. Whitestone’s national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and convenience to the community which are not readily available online. Whitestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NYSE:WSR opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $636.50 million, a P/E ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.20. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 2.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Whitestone REIT (Get Rating)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whitestone REIT (WSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.