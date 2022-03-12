Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $28.50 on Thursday. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $27.49 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $364.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Willdan Group news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $450,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $56,813.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,833 shares of company stock valued at $822,452 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 410.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 76.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 106,833.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 229.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

