Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WRAC) Short Interest Up 1,050.0% in February

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 1,050.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE WRAC opened at $9.97 on Friday. Williams Rowland Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,517,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. is based in Westport, Connecticut.

