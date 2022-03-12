Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Acquires 16,574 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 389,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,574 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 4.5% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

INTC stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.83. 27,072,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,900,473. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

