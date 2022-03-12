Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.77. 426,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.74. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $65.66 and a 52-week high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 949.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

