WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Down 55.1% in February

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the February 13th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CXSE opened at $37.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.16. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 21.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,886,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,110,000 after purchasing an additional 336,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 46.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,473,000 after purchasing an additional 195,532 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 356.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 463,950 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 321.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 382,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 291,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 390.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 272,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 217,039 shares in the last quarter.

