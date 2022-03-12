WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 113,713 shares.The stock last traded at $69.28 and had previously closed at $70.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

