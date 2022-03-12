WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.71 Million

Analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $78.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.06 million. WisdomTree Investments posted sales of $72.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year sales of $324.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.59 million to $327.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $346.25 million, with estimates ranging from $337.03 million to $355.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.06.

Shares of WETF opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $759.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.71. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $6,735,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 79,680 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,516,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 699,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 445,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 32,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

