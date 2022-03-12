Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) will report ($0.64) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.07). Wix.com posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. Wix.com’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WIX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,013,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,321,000 after acquiring an additional 323,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 8.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $578,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,822 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 16.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,009,000 after acquiring an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Wix.com by 10.3% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,528,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,497,000 after acquiring an additional 142,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $234,349,000 after buying an additional 637,351 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIX traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.79. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $70.70 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.93. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

