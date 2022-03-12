Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Upgraded to Hold by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $5,300.00 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,436.33.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

WZZAF opened at $35.60 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $75.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.90.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.