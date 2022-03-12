Wolfe Research Lowers Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $28.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $291,529.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,007,427 shares of company stock valued at $122,591,115 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,223,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130,665 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 84,560 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

