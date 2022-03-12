Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) CEO Acquires $108,250.00 in Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WWW. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.