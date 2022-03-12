World Fuel Services Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

World Fuel Services has increased its dividend by 26.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. World Fuel Services has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect World Fuel Services to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

INT stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 356,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13. World Fuel Services has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in World Fuel Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,580,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,068,000 after buying an additional 116,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 102.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 141,495 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 321.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 178,441 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 214,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.