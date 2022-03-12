WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Given New C$190.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WSPOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.10.

OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $130.51 on Friday. WSP Global has a 1 year low of $92.43 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.23.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

