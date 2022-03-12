WSP Global’s (WSP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Desjardins in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WSP Global in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$186.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$200.00 price objective on WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$188.14.

Shares of WSP opened at C$166.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$19.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$115.25 and a 52 week high of C$187.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$165.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$168.11.

In other news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 48,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total value of C$8,584,272.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,165,861.68. Also, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total value of C$1,918,596.50. Insiders have sold 65,185 shares of company stock worth $11,619,551 in the last quarter.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

