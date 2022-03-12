Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of XIN stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 75,342 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

